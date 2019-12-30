Here are a list of countries: Tobago, Trinidad, Pakistan, Myanmar, Madagascar, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Burundi and the United States of America. Would one consider these countries as bastions of democracy?
The USA makes that claim, of course. What do all these countries have in common? The answer is the Electoral College. We have the system, leftover as a jagged scar, from six slave states who wished to count their property (slaves) within the Constitution.
This morning I found a Facebook meme, being shared by those on the right, concerned with Colorado as the latest state to use their popular vote in lieu of the Electoral College in the upcoming presidential race. The continued use of an antiquated and anti-democratic method of voting hinders this country in meeting its goals on the aspirations expressed by the majority of the founding fathers.
I personally would be embarrassed to have to rely on such a system, built to appease slave owners, for my political party in 2020 to stay relevant in the further development of this country. Adjustments to ideology would seem to me to be more tenable. A slight adjustment towards the center might suffice.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula