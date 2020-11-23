 Skip to main content
Electoral College declares president

Please stop publishing false information. You do not get to declare who the president of the United States will be. That is up to the Electoral College in each of the states.

It is appalling to me, as a veteran who fought for your freedom of speech, that you so blatantly lie to the American people. You should be ashamed. I pray for you to wake up and step back from the evil entities in this country.

Have some dignity and report the truth and research those individuals who are attempting to take down our government.

Amy Elliott,

Hamilton

