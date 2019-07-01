Gov. Steve Bullock is the most disingenuous, cheating, grafted person to ever hold office in Montana — using his "free plane" to visit other states to campaign for president. That is corruption at its most disgusting. And he knows it, and should know it, as he has already been called out on it in the past.
No sane "Republican" (we are a "republic," after all, "if we can keep it") should ever vote for a "Democrat" (another word for demagogic despot), the latter "persuasion" of which only requires one vote to allow 1,001 people to tyrannize 1,000 over whom they hold sway "by popular vote." Like the most populous states (only a handful) being able to permanently elect our next presidents, should the Electoral College be eliminated.
The Electoral College system was designed to give "parity" to minority populated states. Why else would there be a constitutional mandate that each state have at least the number of electoral votes that they have seats in the House and Senate of the United States?
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls