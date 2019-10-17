Like many of you, I like electric cars. This morning I found reference to the cost of electric car batteries from a March 2018 article from the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).
Electric car batteries are now mostly lithium-based and rely on a mix of cobalt, manganese, nickel, and graphite and other primary components. Although most of the materials are not extremely rare, the sources are restricted. Cobalt is a limiting factor, as 60% comes from Congo, which has atrocious human rights problems.
Prices for batteries have dropped from about $1,000 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) in 2010 to about $200 KWh today. Electric Vehicles will be comparable to the cost of internal combustion engines when price falls between $125 to $150 KWh.
When will that be? The 2018 UCS report indicated the year 2023, with a cost of $73 KWh by 2030. But a separate study published in April 2019, indicates that prices will fall to only $124 Kwh by 2030. The primary problem is the high cost of cobalt, nickel and lithium. This study recommended research and development needs for new battery chemistry and/or stabilization of raw materials.
Will I own one? Perhaps I will?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula