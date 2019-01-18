The 70 percent marginal tax rate proposal got people thinking, but would be impossible to enact. If Congress would instead eliminate some of the unfair taxation advantages that the rich enjoy, it would raise the revenue needed to reduce our $21 trillion debt (up $2 trillion just during the current administration), reduce growing income inequality, and not punish those who actually earn income.
1. The income of the rich is mainly from unearned income (e.g. stock), so a 70 percent marginal rate wouldn't raise material sums. Lobbyists have ensured their unearned income is taxed at a lower rate than earned income. More than 3/4 of the benefit goes to those making over $1 million/year. The Congressional Budget Office estimates eliminating this would raise $120 billion/year.
2) Wall Street's management fee income, which is really earned income for a service, is taxed at the capital gains rate. Eliminating this "carried interest" loophole is an unfulfilled Donald Trump campaign promise.
3. Owners of commercial real estate (CRE) claim depreciation losses, vastly reducing their net taxable income. This fictional loss is unfair, since most CRE appreciates.
Eliminating unfair advantage is the right place to start reforming our tax code, and should find support on both sides of the aisle.
Paul Stafford,
Huson