On Facebook I have recently seen the meme floating about proposing elimination of congressional pensions after service. This knee-jerk reaction against people in Congress whom you differ with ideologically is very “Trumpian.” Needless to say, it is short-sighted and wrong on many levels.
It also points towards a dictatorial concept of governance, with only one man in charge. Granted, not all members of Congress do their jobs adequately as a separate branch of government. But with the current campaign finance system, we are limited on who to attract to Congress.
To find someone who has the nation’s interests in mind, and not purely his own, there must be incentives in place. One has to concede to the idea of someone in Congress looking partly out for themselves. A pension is such an incentive to attract people who will know that there is a safety net for them to do their job in an honorable manner and not tend towards corruption.
Like any important job, which Congress should always be viewed as, perks are necessary. Pensions need to be retained, and most importantly, the public needs to do their jobs before the vote by self education.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula