Elitist closed access to good fishing spot

On Feb. 28, I did what I like best in winter, trying my luck at ice fishing.

I was on Georgetown Lake, a high altitude, 3,500-acre, 16-feet-deep reservoir, which was dammed up on Georgetown Meadows in 1901 by Bimetallic Company, a Philipsburg mining enterprise which eventually morphed into the mighty Montana Power Company. There once was a mining camp called “Georgetown” and a pond on the meadows.

Since 2014, I’ve fished in front of “the pump house.” Fishing has been spotty there and I’ve come home empty-handed as often as not.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I used to have better luck off the end of Piney Point, the southernmost of the two peninsulas on the west side. There the access to the lake was across from Gov. Brian Schweitzer’s cabin lot. Schweitzer stepped down in January 2014 and he then shut off access to the lake and sold part of his lot, on which a huge new lodge sits. He didn’t “fish in” an access easement, a “major bummer” for many anglers.

Schweitzer behaves like an elitist. Gov. Steve Bullock has been much kinder to the proletariat, and a man who’s gotten things done.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0