To U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte:
What possible justification does the U.S. government have for incarcerating hundreds of innocent children in large groups? It is not to protect them. It is to punish their parents for daring to come to a country that they believe is safer than the country them escaped from. How many of you/us would not try to protect our own children?
My country's actions toward these innocent children not only embarrasses me, it enrages me. Many of us have worked to protect children in this country from abuse and neglect. Many continue this work. Now it is allowed and encouraged by President Donald Trump and his cohorts to keep toddlers, preschoolers, school-age kids and adolescents in places where they are being abused at times and neglected much of the time.
Is our Congress so fearful of the possibility of not being elected again that this unethical and hurtful behavior is condoned? It is past time for you and your fellow and sister elected representatives to "man and woman up." Compassion seems to be needed as well as passion for doing the right thing.
Shirley Tiernan,
Missoula