Embrace nuances in religious texts

Biblical generalists frequently fail to understand and appreciate the rich historical complexities surrounding their and other religions' sacred texts.

During a revitalization of Christian anti-Semitism, 16th century Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian and the Catholic ecclesiastical hierarchy purported that the Talmud, the quintessential primary source of Rabbinic Judaism, profaned Christ, the Blessed Mother and the institutional Church. Nevertheless, erudite German theologian Johann Reuchlin impugned these calumnies against the marginalized Jewish faith, determining that "[t]hose [Christians] who strive for it [injustice], driven by base greed or hateful arrogance, are such monstrous beasts" (Overfield, 1984, p. 257).

Similarly, some Jewish theologians have accused the Gospels of disseminating anti- Semitism. For example, the controversial blood curse polemic of Matthew 27:25 ostensibly inculpates the Jewish people for Christ's death. However, Catholic scholars opine that this polemic corresponds well to Matthew's authorship's historicity, for Matthew's author came from a Jewish-Christian community in conflict with rival Jewish sects (McMahon, 2012, p. 143).