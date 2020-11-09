 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency air medical services ready to go

Emergency air medical services ready to go

{{featured_button_text}}

The spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state has already strained smaller, rural hospitals, forcing some to transfer patients out of state for the necessary care.

Fortunately, emergency air medical services are standing by, ready to transport patients to larger, better equipped facilities.

Air ambulances have long maintained access to health care for rural and remote parts of the county. At the outset of the pandemic, providers implemented new safety protocols to keep patients and staff safe in-flight. Air ambulances have since taken on an increasingly large role in the fight against COVID-19, transporting an estimated 10,000 confirmed or suspected cases and relieving overwhelmed hospitals with inter-facility transports.

As the pandemic continues, air ambulance flight teams will continue to save lives and maintain patient access to emergency care, in Montana and beyond.

Christina Kanmaz,

Washington D.C.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News