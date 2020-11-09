Emergency air medical services ready to go

The spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state has already strained smaller, rural hospitals, forcing some to transfer patients out of state for the necessary care.

Fortunately, emergency air medical services are standing by, ready to transport patients to larger, better equipped facilities.

Air ambulances have long maintained access to health care for rural and remote parts of the county. At the outset of the pandemic, providers implemented new safety protocols to keep patients and staff safe in-flight. Air ambulances have since taken on an increasingly large role in the fight against COVID-19, transporting an estimated 10,000 confirmed or suspected cases and relieving overwhelmed hospitals with inter-facility transports.

As the pandemic continues, air ambulance flight teams will continue to save lives and maintain patient access to emergency care, in Montana and beyond.

Christina Kanmaz,

Washington D.C.

