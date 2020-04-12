Emergency responders put themselves at risk

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The TV news coverage on the alleged assault on Mount Sentinel makes me sick to see how irresponsible some people in authoritative positions are handling the coronavirus social distancing and protective directives.

I watched as rescue personnel, including University of Montana police, EMTs and Missoula City Police all worked this incident sometimes within inches of each others faces, not wearing protective masks. On the mountain while transporting the patient on a gurney, as well as at the bottom of the hill by the ambulance, there were up to 12 people, mostly cops, congregating within inches of each other. The only person who had a mask on was a female EMT.

I don't like it when ignorant people put themselves at risk, but it bothers me when the people who are suppose to be in charge of our safety (peace officers) don't think about protecting the public while responding to emergencies.

I would like to thank the female EMT for protecting herself and her patient and reprimand the other idiots who were on the scene not being safe. How can our close-knit community try to follow safe directives when the police forces simply ignore them?

Ken Crisp,

Missoula