Those who work hard to address climate change do so because they sincerely believe 1. Our CO2 emissions cause the increase in CO2; 2. More CO2 warms the planet; 3. If the planet warms, bad stuff will happen.
I just returned from presenting a scientific paper at the annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 8. My paper focused on the first point. It shows our CO2 emissions have so little effect on atmospheric CO2 that our CO2 emissions cannot possibly cause climate change.
About 80 percent of the reviewing scientists agreed with my paper. Ten percent said they would think about it. No one rejected my paper. In addition, many climate scientists worldwide support my paper.
Most of all, the physics in my paper is so simple that high-school students can understand it. It should be taught in all our schools. The real solution to climate change is better education.
So, if you are serious about the science behind your efforts to save the planet and want to learn some simple physics, email me at ed@edberry.com. I will be happy to talk to your group.
Ed Berry,
Bigfork