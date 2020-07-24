'Emperor' Trump wears no clothes

'Emperor' Trump wears no clothes

Hans Christian Andersen's "The Emperor's New Clothes" tells the story of two swindlers who con a weak-brained emperor into their invisible royal cloak. The non-garment complete, Mr. Buffoon Emperor parades through his capitol city in his underwear with a clueless smile until a little child yells out, "but the Emperor has nothing at all on."

This fairy tale is America's metaphoric nightmare of Donald Trump's horror parade revealing a stripped-down Trump in all his unpresidential odious underwear. Trump's deflections, denials, distortions, disinformation, dishonesty, disparagements and despicable behavior is nervously seen by the world. Mary Trump has confirmed Emperor Trump's empty suit in her new book. Trump has played both garment swindler and foolish emperor in one single dangerously pathetic character.

Demagogue Trump has adorned himself to the alt right by affirming white privilege, clothed himself for Evangelicals' craving to Constantinian 4th century entitlement, playing them for fools while he is played the useful idiot by Vladimir Putin. Trump has prettied himself to corporate cronies with pay-for-play and pardons undermining Attorney General "Low" Barr's Justice Department. The souls of 140,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 cry out while Trump says we "just have sniffles."

Vote for Joe Biden and stop Trump's destruction of our republic.

Bob Luceno,

Missoula

