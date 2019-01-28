A man and a woman run a business with many good employees doing their jobs well.
The man wants to buy a wall. The woman says no. So the man takes out his anger on his employees, refusing to pay them unless the woman lets him have his way.
Even though he promised that Mexico would pay for his wall, most of the man’s workers don’t care whether he buys the wall or not. They just need, and deserve, a paycheck for the work they do.
The man’s employees include Coast Guard and Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and IRS workers, park rangers and paramedics, Transportation Security Administration inspectors and air traffic controllers — many of them are veterans of foreign wars, most are just good folks who like their work.
Maybe there ought to be a law that no man can hold his employees hostage while demanding ransom from taxpayers for a wall or any other political reason. Only dictators do that. It’s no way to run a business, or a democratic republic.
Gene Sentz,
Choteau