Enact protections for workers on front lines

Each year on April 28, the labor movement celebrates Workers Memorial Day. The sentiment of this day is to pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.

This year Workers Memorial Day is especially relevant because we’ve never had such a pressing matter like the COVID-19 pandemic in our lifetime. Workers on the front line have been failed by every level of government.

In Montana, we are lucky that Gov. Bullock acted quickly and based his decisions on science and now we need him to do the same regarding his plan to reopen the economy.

Phase one of the process cannot begin until clearly defined workplace safety measures are put in place, but Governor Bullock must also enact infectious disease standards and clear whistleblower protections so workers don’t fear retaliation when they speak up against unsafe conditions. Workers also need paid sick leave so they can stay home when they show symptoms.

Finally, workers cannot be expected to return to work until a comprehensive, well-planned system for testing and contact tracing has been established. We need to inform individuals who have been exposed to the virus as soon as possible so they self-isolate.

Derek Hitt,

president,