Enact term limits, limit election cycle

The old adage: "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" — or like a Democrat. Nancy Pelosi certainly showed her scorn in front of the nation and the world — shame on her!

What will they do now? Spend the next 10 months wasting more taxpayer money trying to destroy the president, rather than showing some semblance of governing and cooperation with him in doing the people's business.

This entire fiasco emphasizes all the more the need for term limits. For once I agree with George Ochenski (Missoulian, Feb 3). Maybe it's time "to consider a change and offer expanded choices."

One: Term limits. The Founding Fathers never envisioned a class of lifetime/career politicians.

Two: Limit election cycles to six months. With our expanded communications available, a candidate should have no problem getting his/her message across. The country wouldn't have to listen to them year after year, and they could be spending their time doing what they were elected to rather than raising money for re-election. Think of all the money saved and the business that would get done.