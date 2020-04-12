Enclosure helps with batty cats

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I recently built a cat enclosure on the front steps of my home after I heard on the national news that cats and dogs can catch the coronavirus.

They say that it is rare that they can spread it to humans but it has happened. I'm not taking any chances and am keeping my cats inside 'til this is over. I'm almost 60 and not assuming I would survive if I were to catch it.

My cats were driving me batty meowing to get out so I built the enclosure so at least they can get some fresh air. Do yourself a favor and do the same or just keep them in or it could be a problem. I for one am not ready to die just yet; sounds pretty painful to me.

Craig Worden,

Lolo