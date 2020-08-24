Encourage everyone to vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming election will be most interesting. Neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is very popular with the younger people in the USA. But these young people are our hope for the future. Young people are not known as avid voters. Hopefully a majority of these intelligent young people will vote this fall, being motivated primarily by the need to preserve our personal freedoms, our democratic principles and form of government.

A large majority of us, regardless of age, must vote as soon as possible this year. As many have said, "Saving our democracy is at stake." Our presidential leadership qualities of attracting qualified advisers, being a good listener, having empathy, and ultimately making wise decisions are so vital in advancing our own nation and our important influence around the world.

In our democracy, "Of the people, by the people, and for the people," we the people have the responsibility and power to carry out this vital leadership mission.

In whatever way suits each of us best, let's speak out encouraging people to vote as soon as possible.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

