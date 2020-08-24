 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Encourage everyone to vote

Encourage everyone to vote

{{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming election will be most interesting. Neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is very popular with the younger people in the USA. But these young people are our hope for the future. Young people are not known as avid voters. Hopefully a majority of these intelligent young people will vote this fall, being motivated primarily by the need to preserve our personal freedoms, our democratic principles and form of government.

A large majority of us, regardless of age, must vote as soon as possible this year. As many have said, "Saving our democracy is at stake." Our presidential leadership qualities of attracting qualified advisers, being a good listener, having empathy, and ultimately making wise decisions are so vital in advancing our own nation and our important influence around the world.

In our democracy, "Of the people, by the people, and for the people," we the people have the responsibility and power to carry out this vital leadership mission.

In whatever way suits each of us best, let's speak out encouraging people to vote as soon as possible.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Fact check
Letters

Fact check

Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News