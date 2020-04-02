Encouragement for health-care workers

Open letter to all health-care workers everywhere:

I have been in a war. I have been in combat. I must warn you — you are stepping into a war zone. Look closely after one another, and do your training. If you do what you have been trained to do, it will keep you out of trouble. Your work mates around you will do the rest.

May God bless you, for you are doing the work of God. You are doing just fine. Thank you!

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell

