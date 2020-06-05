Encouraging youth at Syringa Bike Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A big thank-you is in order for the many considerate young and talented bike riders at Syringa Bike Park in the Rattlesnake.

Riders have shown great respect and patience with the very young riders on strider bikes or those just learning to use pedals. Our 2½-year-old grandson loves the bike park, wheeling around the bumps on his strider bike. The older youth, ages 8-20, are incredible role models. They encourage him with positive words and wait patiently while he rides a lap.

The older riders give all the young riders lots of room and time to play. We know that this reduces their fun at times, but never have we seen an unkind action or crowding of the younger riders by the older youth. What we see is encouragement, skill demonstration, good sportsmanship with lots of laughter and respectful sharing by all. Thanks; you give us hope for the future.

Thank you also, Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, for building this park that is enjoyed by young people every day. No doubt the Parks and Rec Derailleurs Mountain Bike Program has been instrumental in helping some of these young riders learn such positive bike etiquette.

Steven Gaskill,

Missoula

