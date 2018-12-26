In a letter to the editor (Dec. 17), trapper K. C. Smith disparages the work of U.S. Forest Service scientists regarding work in advancing DNA methodologies for monitoring and detecting the presence of populations of wildlife species, especially those with very low population levels (Nov. 30 article by Rob Chaney).
The species referenced are fisher, wolverine and lynx, each of which exists at only very low numbers in Montana. Initially writing about toe numbers and following tracks backwards to obtain a DNA sample, points made to falsely convey to the reader that the scientists don't know what they're doing, Smith gets to his real point, which is decrying the expenditure of money on endangered (or rare) species, and that their populations are not of concern.
The "background rate"of extinction is about one to five species a year. We are currently in the sixth mass extinction in the earth's history, with an extinction rate of between 1,000 and 10,000 species/year. While the first five events were the result of natural causes, this one is cause by the actions of humans. By it's inherently indiscriminate nature, trapping is one of those contributory human causes.
Help our most imperiled species by working to eliminate the archaic practice of trapping.
