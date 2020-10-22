End fragmentation of public schools

When I reminisce on my education in high school, I want to sing Paul Simon's hit "Kodachrome," of which the lyrics run: "When I think back on all the crap I learned in high school, it's a wonder I can think at all."

Now that the state superintendent of public instruction is up for election, we need to work for critical reform of our state's public schools. That is, to end the idiotic, fragmented management structure with each school district, independently run by local school boards, and instead form top-down management with the state superintendent in direct oversight of all county superintendents, and each of those watching the city school administrators within his/her county, and then these people should keep a scrupulous eye on the principles of all schools in every town. This way, the all-too-common "goldbricks" would be compelled to leave, in favor of serious administrators.