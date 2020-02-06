End legal abortion to save innocent lives

End legal abortion to save innocent lives

{{featured_button_text}}

"The most precious gift of God is a child," said Mother Teresa, one of the great souls of the last century.

It is true. God is a God of life and a God of love. He delights in children, both born and pre-born.

Children are a great blessing and a joy in our lives. These notions have been widely accepted by civilized nations for thousands of years. It is only in recent decades that human life has been degraded and devalued by legalizing abortion in many lands.

In America, hundreds of thousands of babies have been aborted each year since 1973, the year abortion was made legal. The toll to date is more than 60 million precious, innocent lives in our country alone. Over 60 million!

Last year several states passed laws allowing abortion to the moment of birth. How low can we sink? That is murder of the worst kind aimed at a defenseless and most vulnerable baby. And it is heartbreaking.

"A nation that kills its own children has no future," said a profoundly good and wise man. Let us heed his words. Let us end legalized abortion and reclaim our humanity and sanity.

Mike Kecskes, Sr.,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News