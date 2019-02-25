House Bill 284 is a bill about human dignity, body autonomy and agency of one’s own health care at the end of life. Allowing someone with a terminal illness to choose a peaceful, planned death over a painful, lingering death is the ultimate form of respect we can show for human life.
While many of us may not personally want the option to take medication to peacefully end an agonizing dying process if we had a terminal illness, I believe it is not for me to judge someone else. Until I walk a mile in another person’s shoes, it is not for me to stand in the way and deny this option to another person.
After watching my own father pass away too young, I know personally how many difficult, gut-wrenching decisions must be made around the inevitable death of a loved one and all of them should be done without public input.
As a proud multi-generation Montanan, I share two particular values with my neighbors: Made in Montana is best; don’t tell me what to do with my life. House Bill 284 goes directly against those values by inappropriately telling Montanans it doesn’t trust them to make decisions about their own lives.
Jessica Wilkerson,
Helena