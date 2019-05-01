Can you imagine a world without guacamole? Coffee in the morning? Wine with dinner? Pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving? It’s a bleak image, but this is our future without bees. Not only do bees pollinate my favorite fruits and vegetables — blueberries, Brussels sprouts and watermelon — they pollinate most of the world’s crops. To put it simply: no bees, no food.
We’re killing these precious pollinators in a few different ways. One of the main threats to bees is neonics — a common pesticide used in agriculture and our own backyards. Even though we use neonics at high rates, we can live without them. In fact, I think we need to. If we want to continue to grow food (I know I sure do), we must stop using neonics. Connecticut and Maryland have already stepped up and banned the sale of neonics to consumers. So, who’s next?
Montana should become the third state to take action. We have the second-largest industry for pollinators and honey in the country. Our relationship with neonics is toxic, and we should have ended it a long time ago.
Gov. Steve Bullock: let’s ban neonics in Montana and do our part to save the bees.
Ingrid Archibald,
Missoula