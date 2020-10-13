Endorsement was dangerous

The Missoulian's endorsement of Jennifer Fielder for PSC not just something I disagree with: It's irresponsibly dangerous.

It's not just that Ms Fielder is an anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-science candidate running to sort out complex issues with Montana's energy future. It's that she has a well-documented history of racism and ties to white supremacist groups. Recently, she amplified false rumors of Antifa coming to a Missoula protest, which resulted in armed militia downtown, and the assault of a Black protestor.

Monica Tranel is not only more qualified than Ms. Fielder (which the Missoulian acknowledges, oddly), she's also never incited race-based violence. Additionally, she reflects the views of the Missoula community in supporting renewable energy to address climate change: Last year, Missoula City Council unanimously adopted a move the city's electricity to 100 percent clean, renewable sources by 2030.

It seems that the root of the problem is that the Missoulian's "editorial board" includes zero community members, and at the end of the day reflects the opinion of the publisher alone. Do better.

Lauren Wilson,

Missoula

