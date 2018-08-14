It's a good summer when I'm able to get up to the Cabinet Mountains to camp on the edge of Cliff Lake. There's good huckleberry picking on the dirt road heading up to the trailhead, and the lake is the perfect temperature for swimming. Floating on my back, I can sometimes make eye contact with a mountain goat watching me from a rocky ledge above my campsite.
Hecla wants to mine in the area, which would drain Cliff Lake dry. We taxpayers are already paying for Hecla's CEO's environmental crimes, and he has been deemed a bad actor by Montana law. I want the bad actor rule to be enforced to protect my favorite spot in the Cabinets — for myself and for that mountain goat.
If you have a special connection to the Cabinets, or just generally want to protect grizzlies, bull trout, clean water, Montana's economy, sacred tribal land and a fragile ecosystem, please let Gov. Steve Bullock know you support enforcement of Montana's bad actor law. Thank you.
Alison Cobb,
Missoula