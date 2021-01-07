Enforce oath of office

Former Montana Supreme Court Judge Jim Nelson writes excellent opinions that are printed in the Missoulian, which I would encourage everyone to read every time one is printed in the Missoulian.

The recent acts of terrorism in our capitol could have been prevented if the Senate Republicans had upheld their oath of office during the impeachment proceedings. Their failure to abide by their oath of office only served to embolden President Donald Trump to continue his attack on our Constitution and democracy through his lies and conspiracy theories, promoting his desire to create an authoritarian government.

I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Montana Constitution for over 40 years as a member of our military and as a law enforcement officer. I took the oaths seriously while protecting individual rights. At times it was not easy to withhold my beliefs while listening to someone spreading falsehoods because of their lack of knowledge.