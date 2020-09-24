Engaging in debate is act of futility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sure you have all noticed that social media is currently ablaze with debates around whether or not the president should fill the late Justice Ginsberg’s seat so close to an election. Personally, I fall on the side that does not think he should because of how Republicans refused to consider the confirmation of Merrick Garland nine months before the 2016 election. However, I find engaging in this debate with Republicans to be an act of futility. The unfortunate reality is we have lost the ability to have an honest debate with the opposition. To understand why let's reexamine the 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland.

We were told by Republicans that their protest to Garland was because of a historical precedent, and in order for the American people to let their voices be heard through the democratic process. On the surface these sound like excellent justifications, but unfortunately these justifications are and always have been lies. As we are learning now the historical precedent previously claimed does not actually exist. Furthermore these apparent champions of the democratic process in 2016 are now trying to ram through a lifetime confirmation by a president who lost the popular vote by the largest margin in US history one month before an election.