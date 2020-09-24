 Skip to main content
Engaging in debate is act of futility

Engaging in debate is act of futility

I’m sure you have all noticed that social media is currently ablaze with debates around whether or not the president should fill the late Justice Ginsberg’s seat so close to an election. Personally, I fall on the side that does not think he should because of how Republicans refused to consider the confirmation of Merrick Garland nine months before the 2016 election. However, I find engaging in this debate with Republicans to be an act of futility. The unfortunate reality is we have lost the ability to have an honest debate with the opposition. To understand why let's reexamine the 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland.

We were told by Republicans that their protest to Garland was because of a historical precedent, and in order for the American people to let their voices be heard through the democratic process. On the surface these sound like excellent justifications, but unfortunately these justifications are and always have been lies. As we are learning now the historical precedent previously claimed does not actually exist. Furthermore these apparent champions of the democratic process in 2016 are now trying to ram through a lifetime confirmation by a president who lost the popular vote by the largest margin in US history one month before an election.

It should be quite clear to anyone with a shred of common sense that Republicans refused to consider Merrick Garland simply because Obama was the opposition. That is where their objection started and stopped. Every other argument proffered was simply smoke and mirrors to justify an extremely partisan and unprecedented power play.

That is why this debate is ultimately unproductive. Any logic offered by Republicans on this issue is unfortunately rooted in a bad faith argument. Quite simply you cannot productively argue with someone who acts in bad faith.

Joseph Taylor,

Frenchtown

