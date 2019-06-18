In his piece rejecting Medicare for All (Missoulian, June 12) Missoula Mayor John Engen leads off by saying he is far from an expert on healthcare policy. He should have stopped right there, while he was ahead.
Rather than offering a single bit of data or evidence, one fact or one figure in support of his thesis that a universal access, single-payer system is undesirable because it would be "too disruptive," Engen instead writes about local zoning.
That's right: to justify his opinion piece's headline opposing Medicare for All, Engen touts the success achieved in re-drafting Missoula's zoning code, to which he credits all stakeholders having a seat at the table. He then extrapolates from this, that Congress is too unwieldy to accomplish Medicare for All (never mind what it accomplished in the New Deal) and so the best approach is to "fix the ACA" by following Missoula's zoning code rewrite example.
If there is a Pulitzer Prize for non-sequiturs, Mayor Engen has just won it hands down.
J. Kevin Hunt,
Missoula