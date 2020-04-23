Engen must abandon motel or resign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regarding the purchase of the Sleepy Inn, I offer the adage caveat emptor, let the buyer beware.

The mayor of Missoula is determined to buy this property and is completely ignoring the due diligence required in a purchase of this magnitude. There are a multitude of red flags and our mayor has signed a contract with no clauses for appraisals, inspections or remediation and, at the time of signing, no approval from the City Council. A bank would never accept this, and I would like to know why Mayor Engen thinks this level of irresponsibility is tolerable.

Hotel occupancy is at a historic low, yet he would have us believe there isn’t a room to be had. A vote is essentially a contract between the people and the elected official. The elected official will protect the interests of the people he governs, and the people will trust him to do so.

Mayor Engen has broken that trust, shown questionable leadership and demonstrated a complete disregard for his fiduciary duties. I would ask that he either abandons this project or resigns so we might find a leader capable of leading us into the future in a fiscally responsible manner.

Karen Sherman,

Lolo

