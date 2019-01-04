We all love to go out in search of Christmas/holiday decorations that people adorn their houses and property with every year at this time. Whether in or outside city limits, there are so many different displays that are just beautiful to look at.
However, every once in a while you come upon one that jumps out from the rest and just takes your breath away. Such was the case with me on Dec. 15, 2018, when I took my elderly grandfather out to view some of the different decorations.
There's a light/decoration display located just 1/4 of a mile east of the Piltzville Rural Fire Department. This particular display is totally beautiful. With an extremely large amount of time, money and, obviously, love put into it, I felt that it should be recognized for the hard work and attention that have been spent on it.
These types of things are given to everyone by other citizens of the community for all of us to enjoy. Please, be respectful of them, enjoy all that they have to offer, but please, do not steal any of these people's decorations and, most importantly, do not vandalize any of their things for any reason whatsoever.
Shawn Carman,
Bonner