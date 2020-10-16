 Skip to main content
Enjoying this economy

Michael Ober, to quote a famous line from a movie, "You can't handle the truth." Joe Biden, 47 years and counting of lies, racism, do-nothing, sniffing woman and babies and now fully implicated in the cocaine-fueled Hunter Biden Ukraine corruption, and you wish to lecture us about believing Donald J. Trump. All politician embellish and flat-out lie. One only has to turn on the TV to see slimy ads placed by slimy politicians from all parties, promising the world and really just following the money trail. Trump's economy was booming...the Chinese virus disrupted it. Biden called him a xenophobe for stopping Chinese flights into the U.S. Biden would have been sleeping in the basement of the White House if he had been in charge. If the polls are correct, Biden will eventually be disqualified because of his mental instability and whiny Kamala Harris will be your next POTUS. Then we will really find out whose lives matter? Personally, I am enjoying this economy. Social Security increase every year. Conservative IRAs doing very well. Didn't get that with Barry O. Be very careful of what you wish for. My vote remains with Trump and millions of Americans agree with me.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

