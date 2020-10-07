 Skip to main content
Enlightened by 150 anniversary

I want to thank the Missoulian for printing the 150 anniversary of the Missoulian. It took me a week but I read it from cover to cover and it taught me a lot about where I have lived from 2010.

I now live in Superior and was delighted to learn that "there is some debate" that the paper was first printed in our town, which in 1870 was a mining town.

I hope everyone who gets the paper read this edition and can learn all about Missoula. Thanks for enlightening us all to our past history.

David Mirisch,

Superior

