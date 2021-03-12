 Skip to main content
Ensure fairness by expanding access

Here in the United States, and Montana especially, free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. We have focused a great deal on how everyone gets one vote this year, but not enough on how everyone gets one vote.

The full fairness of our democratic union is bolstered by expanding access to the ballot and ensuring that everybody gets a say in how our government is run. When only part of the state has access to the ballot, only part of the state is heard.

House Bill 613 provides much-needed revisions to our voting policy, expanding polling places and removing barriers for citizens on reservations by including tribal ID and non-traditional addresses as valid documents for voting. This makes the process easier for Native voters and provides much-needed access and ballot boxes to distant tribal communities. By supporting polling sites and voter resources on reservations, we have an opportunity to do right by our neighbors and protect our democratic process.

Call your representative to support HB 613; protect our votes by protecting access to the ballot for all Montanans and ensuring every voice in this state has a say.

Tor Gudmundsson,

Corvallis

