This is not a neighborhood dispute. The entire county will be on the hook if the current Board of County Commissioners decides to abandon the South Avenue Bridge project, despite decades of study and analysis by independent, licensed engineers and other professionals.
We will have to repay the money used for the studies — approximately $1 million. And any patchwork repairs done to the obsolete Maclay Bridge will also be paid for with your tax dollars.
Science and facts matter! Check out the Montana Department of Transportation’s 2013 Maclay Bridge Planning Study (the executive summary is only five pages long): www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/maclay/docs/final/final-report.pdf and the current environmental and engineering studies for the South Avenue Bridge project being conducted by HDR Engineering for MDT and the county: www.southavenuebridge.com.
These are conducted by unbiased professionals hired by MDT and the county, licensed in the state of Montana. Please take the time to review and let your county commissioners hear your opinion. No one wants an increase in taxes.
Bridget Johnson,
Missoula