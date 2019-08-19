A knock on my door alerted me. It was a good friend who came by for a chat. Dale's and my chats always seem to develop into topics with substance. He had his cell phone with him and in the course of our conversation he pulled up the following quote and read it to me. It is from Gus Speth, an American environmental lawyer and advocate. This "hit home" with me. See what you think.
"I used to think that top environmental problems were biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and climate change. I thought that thirty years of good science could address these problems. I was wrong. The top environmental problems are selfishness, greed and apathy, and to deal with these we need a cultural and spiritual transformation. And we scientists don’t know how to do that.”
What "hit home" with me is the recognition that the word "environment" can refer to either our physical or our non-physical lives. And Speth, as an environmental lawyer and advocate, is not only pointing this out but purring the non-physical, our personal attitudes and actions, as our top environmental problem. Just look at the subject of our world's physical environment today. In America, selfishness, greed and apathy are holding key people in our legislative branch of government hostage to the point that no action is being taken to address this serious problem.
These non-physical environmental problems of selfishness, greed and apathy are so evident in many other problems we face. I believe we need to speak out about this. We need to have group discussions on this. In our democracy, "we the people" do have great power. Let's use it wisely and with appreciation for the freedom of expression that we enjoy.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula