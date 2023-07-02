The Missoulian published an award-worthy article by David McCumber on Monday, June 26. With help from Duncan Adams, McCumber took a comprehensive look at the dangers of regulators developing too close of a relationship with the companies they regulate.

The case they documented was the U.S. EPA’s oversight of companies like Atlantic Richfield that have liability for the federal Superfund cleanup sites in Butte. It’s important to have a good relationship with companies trying to comply with environmental regulations, because good relationships generally result in better compliance. But it’s critical to do so without ceding power.

The EPA apparently crossed that line. Its actions often appeared to reflect a stronger loyalty to ARCO than to the people of Butte, using intimidation tactics to discredit scientific studies that EPA did not want to become public.

The Missoulian story addressed a critically important topic which, like the early stories about asbestos contamination in Libby, has enormous consequences to human health. It was also an example of the kind of in-depth investigative reporting on which we used to depend to shape policies and outcomes. The story gives me hope that the declaration of the death of true journalism is premature.