Epidemics killed many before globalization

Dear Henry Fowler of Stevensville (letter, March 29): 

Please consider the thoughtful insight of historian and author Yuval Noah Harari:

"Epidemics killed millions of people long before the current age of globalization."

"During the last century, scientists, doctors and nurses throughout the world pooled information and together managed to understand both the mechanism behind epidemics and the means of countering them. The theory of evolution explained why and how new diseases erupt and old diseases become more virulent."

If you believe in evolution, please consider reading the following. If you don't, never mind.

Time magazine: https://time.com/5803225/yuval-noah-harari-coronavirus-humanity-leadership/

Earl Hall,

Garrison

