Old age has set in for me, but what happened to Jeffrey Epstein's black book? It was reported that the "book" had been found. So where is it? Surely it would be a best-seller!
All the intrigue. Cameras not working? Suicide watch and no guards? Previous reports and attempted suicide by Epstein? Epstein reported he feared for his life? Where is Columbo? This cover-up needs to be fully publicized.
Where is the transparency we were all told would exist in this government? Seems anytime familiar public figures are implicated the "mysteries" begin. Rapes, murders, spousal abuse, finance scams with foundations, etc. Really?
If this does not bother you then you are in the 50% of the U.S. that will lead to our downfall. I see one common name again and again: Bill Clinton. Yes, "Slick Willie" has been protected by the Democrat power all his political career.
Do your research with open eyes and you will see that we, as a country, are very lucky to have the current president elected by the Electoral College to save us from more Clinton corruption and our women from sexual abuse.
Be sure to ask all candidates for president, what have you accomplished in your political careers?
Ron Albrecht,
Kalispell