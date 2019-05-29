I am concerned about the “Equality Act” recently passed by the U.S. House. This piece of legislation deserves more publicity, especially because it holds the power to strip members in the religious community of many of their religious rights.
Within this “Equality Act,” there are sections that overstep the separation of church and state. For example, in Section 2 (2), it states that “discrimination against a married same-sex couple could be based on the sex stereotype that marriage should only be between heterosexual couples, the sexual orientation of the two individuals in the couple, or both.” This leaves little or no room for religious members a say in how they view marriage, or their own moral traditions.
This only scratches the surface of what is contained in the bill. Please read it for yourself. It is now on the Senate floor as S.788. No matter your religious affiliation, or even if you just hold to a moral standard, please contact our senators about this, and let them know that we the people want our religious rights protected. This country was founded on religious freedom, and many have died defending that right. Don’t let it be stripped from you now.
Alexis Vai,
Corvallis