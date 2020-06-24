× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The removal of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Be, and sweet old Mrs. Butterworth. Come on! Haven't we all seen famous Black athletes on Wheaties boxes? No complaints there. How about the segregated Asian, and Hispanic sections in grocery stores. They should probably become integrated with all of the other foods so as not to offend any tender-minded shoppers.

Now the names of two mountains in Yellowstone Park are causing one individual considerable dismay. Gee, don't forget Sheridan, Montana, and Sheridan, Wyoming. How about the stone faces of slave-holders Washington, and Jefferson, staring coldly down from Mt. Rushmore? Shouldn't they be chiseled away so as to not offend any tender-hearted passer-by?

Erasing history will not change history. It has already happened. Mistakes made in the past have been for the most part, and are being, corrected. Tearing down historical monuments, burning, looting, rioting, and bitch, bitch, bitching are idiotic ways to right old wrongs. We must work together, peacefully, and respectfully, and intelligent solutions can be reached.

This is a wonderful country that we are lucky to be living in, and as the late Merle Haggard once sang, "If you don't love it, leave it."

Geoffrey Harp,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0