4 essential elements of new bridge 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 3 months for $3 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save New South Avenue Bridge: Fire, emergency, safety and efficiency. First, foremost and last. Sara Lustgraaf, Missoula Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags South Avenue Bridge Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter