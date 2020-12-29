Essential to print on Christmas Eve

Chokecherries to the editorial staff of the Missoulian for not publishing a print Christmas edition of the Missoulian on Christmas Eve day.

While it is traditional to not publish a paper on Christmas Day, to not publish a Christmas edition of the paper is simply not done. The day after Christmas is not a Christmas edition of the newspaper. If you can post a digital edition of the newspaper on Christmas Eve day, you can print the paper edition.

Newspaper employees are like medical staff and employees who work in a hospital: an essential service. As part of the job, it is expected that you will work holidays, when others have the holiday off. Christmas Eve day is no exception.

I realize that, with the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting is necessary. However, the Christmas Eve day print edition of the Missoulian is more than ever needed, especially in these times that we find ourselves in.

God Jul og nyatt ar,

Kristin Jakobson,

Missoula

