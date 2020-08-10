Essential to reach out to honest conservatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are lots of reasons people may have voted for Donald Trump in 2016. They may have thought, for example, that a “businessman” would be a good steward of our economy. They may have believed Trump’s convention statement that “only I can fix it,” which has now been replaced by “it is what it is” with respect to 1,000 COVID deaths per day (and growing) in the U.S.

The dysfunction, corruption, self-dealing and dishonesty in the Trump administration, however, has led many honest former Republicans (like conservative stalwart George Will) to recognize that the only way to get their party back is to be sure Trump is not re-elected even if it means reluctantly voting for Joe Biden.

It is essential to reach out to those honest conservatives who now must recognize they were sold a bill of goods and that their party has been hijacked by someone without principles or philosophy other than his own self-interest. Nothing is to be gained by berating our conservative neighbors who were tricked into thinking that Trump represented their values. Instead, work on convincing them that voting for a decent human being like Biden is now the best pathway to regaining their party and the basic honesty and decency that are the underpinnings of our society and, formerly, of a Republican Party based on principle and the U.S. Constitution.