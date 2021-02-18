Essential to tackle challenges together

After an incredible four-year experience serving on Missoula City Council, I am proud to announce I am running for a second term in Ward 3.

This community has given me so much, and I remain committed to the causes that are important to all of us: affordable housing, responding to climate change, transparency in government, and advocating for our most vulnerable citizens. We’ve taken tangible steps to make progress on these issues in City Council; we’ve expanded apprenticeship programs in city construction projects, uplifted citizen engagement through our Local Government Citizens Academy, and established the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to give ourselves a base from which to make Missoula an affordable place to live for everyone who calls this city home.

One person cannot solve these problems alone; the support and engagement of all Missoulians is essential to tackle these challenges. We all know there is work to be done, and I am excited to continue our good efforts. Serving the people of Missoula has been the honor of a lifetime.

Therefore, I ask my constituents across all wards to support my re-election campaign to represent Ward 3 on Missoula City Council.

Heather Harp,

Missoula

