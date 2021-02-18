 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Essential to tackle challenges together

Essential to tackle challenges together

{{featured_button_text}}

After an incredible four-year experience serving on Missoula City Council, I am proud to announce I am running for a second term in Ward 3.

This community has given me so much, and I remain committed to the causes that are important to all of us: affordable housing, responding to climate change, transparency in government, and advocating for our most vulnerable citizens. We’ve taken tangible steps to make progress on these issues in City Council; we’ve expanded apprenticeship programs in city construction projects, uplifted citizen engagement through our Local Government Citizens Academy, and established the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to give ourselves a base from which to make Missoula an affordable place to live for everyone who calls this city home.

One person cannot solve these problems alone; the support and engagement of all Missoulians is essential to tackle these challenges. We all know there is work to be done, and I am excited to continue our good efforts. Serving the people of Missoula has been the honor of a lifetime.

Therefore, I ask my constituents across all wards to support my re-election campaign to represent Ward 3 on Missoula City Council.

Heather Harp,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News