Eternal truth

Eternal truth

Catholic teaching on abortion remains unchanged. “A Catholic in good standing may not support abortion in any shape or form because it is one of the most grievous sins against human life. It has always been considered to be intrinsically evil, and to in any way support the act is a mortal sin.” Cardinal Raymond Burke, September 2020.

Catholic voters are morally bound to choose leaders at all levels of government who respect and protect the rights of the unborn. For a politician to claim the mantle of devout catholic while promoting abortion is hypocrisy. The teaching is binding, no exceptions.

Ed Regan

Townsend 

