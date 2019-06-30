Re: The (June 25) story by Rob Chaney about baiting of black bears in country now utilized by the expanding grizzly population:
Baiting of any animal for the purpose of hunting is unsportsmanlike and should be banned. Any hunter worth his or her salt does not need to depend on such wimpy methods.
Besides that, baiting of bears creates a very dangerous potential for any unsuspecting person who wanders into the area and who might be attacked as a result. Skilled hunters with integrity will support this.
Eugene Beckes,
St. Ignatius