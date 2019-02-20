Response to Joanie Perry’s letter of Feb. 18:
Preserve individual freedom; vote "yes" on House Bill 284.
I represent Montanans Against Assisted Suicide, which is a single-issue group that narrowly focuses on the language of euthanasia bills while we leave our beliefs or unbeliefs at the door.
Understand that 60 percent of Montanans favor the concept until they read the language, which dishonors the individual and empowers predatory corporations and others. Then 95 percent of the 60 percent say: “I’m not for that!” They are not for allowing heirs and facility staff to initiate and finalize the killing before the family knows. And all involved receive instant immunity from investigations.
And as one of the Baxter justices commented, “the legislature needs to speak to this issue.”
And yes, Montana is a laboratory of the Union and we have done our due diligence these past 10 years on this issue. Montana is nimble enough and has the standing to lead the nation upholding the rights of the individual by banning euthanasia. Vote "yes" on HB284.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against
Assisted Suicide,
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton