Response to Beth Thompson’s letter of Feb. 26.
Anyone who stands first for the individual and reads the language votes "yes" for House Bill 284.
Clearly Beth Thompson has not ever read any of the euthanasia laws or bills. Not a single one of the hundreds introduced honors the individual’s choice by providing an ordinary witness to the now-infamous so-called “self-administration” which Thompson refers to.
These policies are emotionally sold as something for the individual but are written to give instant immunity to predatory corporations and others at the expense of the individual. Read the language of the laws/bills and note the omissions, commissions and double speak to reveal the normalized, the exploited, the expended, the euthanized.
Diane Coleman of the disability rights group Not Dead Yet describes all of the laws/bills in this way:
"The bill’s 'safeguards' against abuse are grossly inadequate. No amount of 'safeguards' — waiting periods, second opinions or otherwise — can prevent family members from pressuring patients into taking their own lives. And the bill allows patients to be sent home with a lethal dosage and absolutely no protection against emotional or physical coercion that may be waiting at the doorstep."
The best defense for you and your family is to never be specific on advanced directives or living wills. Establish your power of attorney and tell them you trust their decisions going forward. If a confrontation over treatment or lack thereof occurs at a facility it is best, easier and a quicker resolution to move to another facility.
This is the first line of defense for you and yours.
Vote "yes" on HB284 to defend our individual rights from poor public policy in this climate of promiscuous medical standards and rampant elder abuse.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,
Hamilton